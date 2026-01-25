Draft Expert Turns Heads With Myles Garrett Claim

The Cleveland Browns will be one of the more interesting teams to watch during the 2026 NFL Draft, as the franchise has several directions it can go in. After another disappointing regular season, the Browns will turn to the draft in hopes of landing more young prospects to build around.

Cleveland’s 2025 NFL Draft haul produced several projected long-term starters like Harold Fannin Jr., Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, so another successful group of rookies could be just what the organization needs to jumpstart its rebuild. The jury is still out on whether or not Shedeur Sanders or Dillion Gabriel can take over as the team’s starting quarterback, but regardless, the focus should be on finding players who can develop alongside the rest of their core.

At this juncture of the offseason, scouts and teams are knee-deep in preparation as several important events like the NFL Combine are coming up. While the rest of the NFL and its fans eagerly await to see who wins Super Bowl LX, the Browns will be focused on identifying prospects to help the roster long-term.

As is the case every year, scouts and talent evaluators find prospects they either love or hate, which speaks to the randomness of the process. There are very rarely sure things in the draft process, though Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network made one exception.

“Friendly scouting reminder- there are no perfect prospects. Except Myles Garrett,” Jeremiah posted.

Myles Garrett was the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and for good reason, as he simply dominated the college ranks while attending Texas A&M. Garrett’s rare blend of size, speed, strength, and technique made him a no-brainer to go first overall, and Cleveland hasn’t looked back since.

Despite all the losing the Browns have done since drafting Garrett, the team’s defense remains one of the best units in the league. Garrett is relentless off the edge, and he can disrupt any given offensive snap.

Garrett is a generational defensive player that the league universally respects, but it remains to be seen if another player like him secretly lies in the upcoming draft.

