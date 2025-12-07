Browns Defense Quietly Climbs To The Top In Key Metric

An old NFL saying is: “Offense wins games, but defense wins championships.” Unfortunately, that no longer seems to be the case.

The Cleveland Browns have been absolutely spectacular to watch on the defensive side of the field this season, yet they haven’t been able to win many games. So far, they’re 3-9, and their struggling offense and subpar special teams play have cost them plenty of games.

That’s why it’s quite frustrating to watch the defense get practically no support from the other units.

As pointed out by ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns’ defense might actually be the best in the entire league:

“The Browns defense now ranks first in defensive successful play rate (62%), overtaking the Broncos for the top spot. Cleveland’s defense is also tied for second in yards per play allowed (4.6) and EPA per play,” Oyefusi posted on X.

That’s the story of Myles Garrett’s career. He’s always been one of the most impactful and dominant players in the game, but that has rarely led to his team winning some football games.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has turned the defense around from the very second he set foot in Cleveland. And, if the Browns choose to move on from Kevin Stefanski, he deserves the right to be his successor, or at least should strongly be considered.

The defense always shows up ready to play. It’s always ‘next man up,’ and not even having plenty of rookies there has been enough to slow them down.

They can shut down the pass and are absolutely stellar against the run, and they constantly keep opposing quarterbacks on their toes.

With just competent quarterback play, this team could easily be in the playoff mix next season.

