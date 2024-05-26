Duce Staley Explains His Fiery Approach To Coaching

A change in the Cleveland Browns’ offensive scheme this offseason brought a new roster of offensive coaches into the fold.

One of those coaches is former running back Duce Staley, an individual who has spent more than two decades in the NFL as a player and coach.

Hard Knocks fans will recall Staley’s presence with the Detroit Lions as his passion and excitement – even in training camp – was visible throughout his appearances.

On the “Cleveland Browns Daily” Podcast, Staley explained his fiery approach to coaching running backs for the Browns.

“My whole life, I’ve been driven by passion and fury,” Staley said about his coaching style.

Staley admitted that opportunities to work in broadcasting positions left him itching to return to the field and give him an outlet for his passion and fury.

That passionate approach came from watching his uncles – carpenters by trade – work with their crews as a young child.

“Being able to see how they take it to another level by showing great examples and just be able to talk to someone and give them the juice and the energy to finish a project,” Staley said of his mentors growing up.

The ability to mentor incoming NFL athletes influenced Staley – who took five years away from the game after his career ended in 2006 – to return to the NFL as a coach.

Staley also said he lives through his players on the field, telling the podcast hosts that he celebrates his players’ successes because he understands the work they put in behind the scenes to get those little victories.

