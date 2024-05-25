33rd Team Reveals Jameis Winston’s 2024 Contract Incentives

In March, the Browns signed one of the best available quarterback free agents when Cleveland landed Jameis Winston.

One reason the team lured Winston away from the New Orleans Saints and other potential suitors might be the incentives tucked away in the quarterback’s one-year contract.

While the team is investing $4 million in Winston this season, the Browns could owe Winston up to $4.7 million in incentives for 2024.

The 33rd Team revealed this week all six incentives Winston would be eligible for in the 2024 NFL season.

Winston has a per-game incentive of $100,000 should the quarterback take 50 percent of the snaps and the Browns win the contest.

That incentive caps out at $1.7 million maximum, which for Browns fans would mean either an undefeated regular season or at minimum 17 wins for the first time in team history.

Winston can earn $1 million if the Browns make the playoffs and the quarterback has taken 50 percent of the snaps in 2024.

The quarterback would earn another $250,000 for taking 50 percent of the snaps and leading the Browns to a win in either the Wild Card or Divisional rounds of the AFC playoffs.

Winning the AFC Championship contest with Winston taking 50 percent of the snaps would net the quarterback $500,000.

The quarterback’s final incentive is to win the Super Bowl while taking 50 percent of the snaps, a feat that would earn Winston a $1 million incentive.

Winston played for the Saints over the past four seasons.

Before that, Winston was drafted with the No. 1 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team he played five seasons with from 2015 until 2019.

