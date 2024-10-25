Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 25, 2024
Duce Staley Has 3-Word Response When Asked If Nick Chubb Can Return To Form

By
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns welcomed back star running back Nick Chubb last week, watching the four-time Pro Bowl athlete make his first appearance in an NFL game in more than a year.

Cleveland fans watched the running back record his first touchdown of the season during his 11-carry, 22-yard performance in Week 7.

While those stats were nothing special, it was expected Chubb would see a reduced workload in his first game back from his second major knee injury.

Despite the lack of production, Browns running back coach Duce Staley believes Chubb will be back to his old self soon enough.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared Staley’s thoughts on X as the running back coach provided a three-word answer to whether Chubb can once again be a Pro Bowl player.

Browns RB Duce Staley answered ‘yes I do’ when asked if he believes Nick Chubb can return to his four-time Pro Bowl self,” Cabot reported. 

Staley’s reason for his assessment is the amount of work that Chubb has put into his recovery and his preparation daily.

It’s ‘because of how hard he works; he shuts down the building, opens the building,'” Cabot shared of Staley’s comments.

The Browns have struggled to move the football on the ground this season.

Cleveland has recorded only 660 rushing yards in seven games, and the team’s leading rusher – running back Jerome Ford – missed last week’s contest with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was the team’s second-leading rusher in 2024.

With Chubb available, the Browns may return to featuring the ground game this season as their offense ranks among the worst in the league in multiple categories.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation