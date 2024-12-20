Duce Staley Has A Strong Belief About Nick Chubb Next Season

This season has been another tough year for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

After sitting out nearly all of the 2023 NFL season with injuries to his knee, the running back was not able to play in 2024 until Week 7 as he continued recovering from that injury.

Chubb began to show signs of his former self against the Steelers and Chiefs in the past two weeks, averaging more than 4.4 yards per run in both of those contests.

Now, a broken bone in his foot will sideline him for the remainder of this season.

Despite back-to-back seasons ending prematurely, Browns assistant coach Duce Staley believes that the running back will return in 2025 and pick up where he left off this year.

“It’s tough to see him go through that, but we all know as running backs … there’s a couple of potholes in the road you hit throughout your career, but you keep fighting and you keep bouncing back. That’s the love for the game. That’s why I expect for Nick to come back 100 percent,” Staley said.

#Browns RB Duce Staley said he expects Nick Chubb to come back 100 percent: pic.twitter.com/dDypfCrlHy — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 20, 2024

In eight games this season, Chubb recorded 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries.

His 3.3 yards per rush was the worst of his career, but the poor performance can be attributed to working himself back into game shape during the first few weeks.

Chubb also recorded five passes for 31 yards and one score this season, showing his versatility in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s scheme.

The Browns officially placed Chubb on the Injured Reserve (IR) list on Wednesday, and the four-game minimum rest required by that designation will ensure that the running back does not play another snap in 2024.

