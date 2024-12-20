Travis Kelce Has Honest Admission About Playing In Cleveland

When the Cleveland Browns hosted the Chiefs last week, it was a homecoming opportunity for Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

The future NFL Hall of Famer grew up in Cleveland Heights and returning to his childhood home brought back a ton of memories for the 6-foot-5 player.

Kelce shared some of those memories with brother Jason on a recent podcast episode where he explained how much returning to Cleveland meant to him.

“Dude, I just love that city, man. It was so fun. When we flew in, I felt like a tour guide telling everybody every single city we were going past, every single monument, every building,” Kelce said.

Jason Kelce asks Travis what it was like playing back in Cleveland, Ohio 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Y10ULTJ0zI — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) December 19, 2024

Kelce admitted that flying into the city and seeing the skyline brought back a flood of memories, making him appreciate the community he and his older brother Jason called home during their childhood.

He added how excited he was to play in front of so many of his friends and family members last week when his team defeated the Browns 21-7.

Cleveland held Kelce to just four receptions and 27 yards in Week 15, the tight end’s worst performance over the past four games.

On the year, Kelce has 84 receptions for 709 yards and two touchdowns, stats that would rank as his worst NFL season since his rookie year in 2013.

Kelce is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and has been a part of the team’s three Super Bowl victories during his 12-year NFL career.

After hosting Kelce’s homecoming, the Browns now hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals, looking to avenge their loss to the AFC North in-state rivals.

