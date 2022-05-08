Eagles Hire Former Browns Scout Charles Walls

Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns have as good an eye for front office talent as they do players.

And now another key contributor will leave to take a promotion with another team.

Philadelphia tapped National Scout Charles Walls as their next director of player personnel.

Walls was the Browns’ only national scout, listed above the regional scouts on the department roster.

Sources: The #Eagles are hiring #Browns national scout Charles Walls as their new Dir of Player Personnel. Walls previously worked for the #Packers before joining CLE’s staff in 2020. — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) May 8, 2022

It stands to reason he played an important role in the last 3 Cleveland Browns drafts.

And at this point, that is a pretty impressive thing to say.

Berry hired Walls away from the Green Bay Packers in 2020, where he worked his way from intern to regional scout.

Philadelphia utilized and lost 2 directors of player personnel, and it is unclear if Walls will cover one or both roles.

How Walls Got To Philadelphia

Charles Walls was an exceptional offensive lineman at Old Dominion University before an injury curtailed his career.

He graduated with a degree in Sports Management, as well as coaching and education.

After a slight detour to the US House of Representatives, where he served as an intern, Walls made football his life.

Hanging around Old Dominion, the former player became a graduate assistant coach.

A lot of praise for the new director of player personnel for the Eagles, Charles Walls, formerly with the Browns and Packers. Howie is running a GM factory.#Eagles — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) May 8, 2022

But in 2013, he latched on as an intern for the Packers and worked his way up over the next 7 years.

In 2019, Walls earned his MPA, a Masters of Public Administration, and Organizational Leadership.

The Master Degree made him a good fit for Andrew Berry’s cerebral front office, and he joined the Browns.

And just a day after the Browns hired Catherine Raiche away from Philly, the Eagles tapped Walls for their staff.

It Is Front Office Shuffling Season

It is not uncommon for teams to wait until after the NFL Draft to shake up their front offices.

But Philadelphia’s executive staff might be unrecognizable soon.

Their previous directors of player personnel were hired away by the Giants (Brandon Brown) and Bears (Ian Cunningham.)

Cleveland hired away the Eagles’ VP of Football Operations Catherine Raiche this week.

The #Eagles front-office facelift continues as Charles Walls is added to the nest (via @GQ_4_Eva) https://t.co/emlQoubwuI — Inside The Iggles (@InsideIggles) May 8, 2022

And VP of Player Personnel, Andy Weidl, is the front runner for Pittsburgh’s general manager role.

On top of that, the team fired Weidl’s brother, Casey Weidl, as director of scouting operations.

And long-time scouting advisor Tom Donohoe is among several departing members of his former department.

Cleveland has just the one position to fill and could simply elevate a regional scout for Walls’ position.