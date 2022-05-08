Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Eagles Hire Former Browns Scout Charles Walls

Eagles Hire Former Browns Scout Charles Walls

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns have as good an eye for front office talent as they do players.

And now another key contributor will leave to take a promotion with another team.

Philadelphia tapped National Scout Charles Walls as their next director of player personnel.

Walls was the Browns’ only national scout, listed above the regional scouts on the department roster.

It stands to reason he played an important role in the last 3 Cleveland Browns drafts.

And at this point, that is a pretty impressive thing to say.

Berry hired Walls away from the Green Bay Packers in 2020, where he worked his way from intern to regional scout.

Philadelphia utilized and lost 2 directors of player personnel, and it is unclear if Walls will cover one or both roles.

 

How Walls Got To Philadelphia 

Charles Walls was an exceptional offensive lineman at Old Dominion University before an injury curtailed his career.

He graduated with a degree in Sports Management, as well as coaching and education.

After a slight detour to the US House of Representatives, where he served as an intern, Walls made football his life.

Hanging around Old Dominion, the former player became a graduate assistant coach.

But in 2013, he latched on as an intern for the Packers and worked his way up over the next 7 years.

In 2019, Walls earned his MPA, a Masters of Public Administration, and Organizational Leadership.

The Master Degree made him a good fit for Andrew Berry’s cerebral front office, and he joined the Browns.

And just a day after the Browns hired Catherine Raiche away from Philly, the Eagles tapped Walls for their staff.

 

It Is Front Office Shuffling Season 

It is not uncommon for teams to wait until after the NFL Draft to shake up their front offices.

But Philadelphia’s executive staff might be unrecognizable soon.

Their previous directors of player personnel were hired away by the Giants (Brandon Brown) and Bears (Ian Cunningham.)

Cleveland hired away the Eagles’ VP of Football Operations Catherine Raiche this week.

And VP of Player Personnel, Andy Weidl, is the front runner for Pittsburgh’s general manager role.

On top of that, the team fired Weidl’s brother, Casey Weidl, as director of scouting operations.

And long-time scouting advisor Tom Donohoe is among several departing members of his former department.

Cleveland has just the one position to fill and could simply elevate a regional scout for Walls’ position.

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/8/22)
browns locker room with helmets
3 Browns Players Unlikely To Make The 2022 Final Roster
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio
3 Reasons Why The Browns Need Jadeveon Clowney

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL (and life in general) for a few too many years, which accounts for some of his unique takes on both.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/8/22)

No more pages to load