Browns Nation News And Notes (5/8/22)

It is Sunday, May 8, 2022: better known as Mother’s Day.

Here is a humorous Cleveland Browns wish for the mothers today courtesy of D’ZY’R on Twitter.

1. David Bell Earns Rave Reviews

Maybe the lack of veteran wide receivers on the Browns roster is much ado about nothing.

After all, Amari Cooper is a great leader, and whispers about how good rookie David Bell is both on and off the field continue.

Noah Weiskopf reports that his sources say:

“His [Bell’s] attitude will elevate the culture.”

I spoke to several people close to #Browns RD 3 pick David Bell. Was told he is very humble, and ‘one of the most talented WR’s in the draft.’ Also told he is the ultimate playmaker and always fights for him teammates. Best quote I got: “His attitude will elevate the culture.” — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 7, 2022

Could this No. 99 selection by the Browns have a breakout rookie season?

2021 Big Ten Receiver of the Year Rd. 3, Pick 99: David Bell — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 1, 2022

2. Nurse Week Shoutout From Browns Players

May 6 through May 12, 2022, is National Nurses Week.

This is an annual event to appreciate the hard work nurses do.

During the pandemic, it became even more evident how heroic these front-line workers are.

Watch three members of the Cleveland Browns, John Johnson III, Wyatt Teller, and Kareem Hunt, send out their own Nurse Week wishes.

We appreciate all of your servitude and dedication. Special thanks to our partner @UHhospitals and all you do. Happy #NurseWeek! pic.twitter.com/Su7PO5rvcp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 6, 2022

3. Big Week Ahead

This is another busy week for Cleveland Browns fans.

The offseason has barely provided any breathers because of its intensity since March 18.

Mark your calendars for this week’s activities.

Today, May 8, is when the next episode of Building the Browns drops at 11:30 EDT on YouTube.

It covers the offseason workouts and the journey of the Browns’ latest draft picks.

Follow our draft picks during the moments that changed their lives. Regional Emmy Award winning 'Building The Browns' airs Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on @WEWS and https://t.co/JMrBTSk6AU pic.twitter.com/q63gUZC29a — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 7, 2022

Thursday, May 12, is when the NFL schedule drops so fans will be able to add the dates and times of games to the list of opponents previously released.

Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15 is rookie camp which is also attended by the undrafted free agents.

Browns rookie camp is the 13th-15th. — Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) May 2, 2022

4. Strike Up The Band

On this Mother’s Day, we strike up the band in this throwback photo.

What a great photo from the days when marching bands were a staple at professional football games!

Happy Sunday Browns fans!