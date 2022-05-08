Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/8/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, May 8, 2022: better known as Mother’s Day.

Here is a humorous Cleveland Browns wish for the mothers today courtesy of D’ZY’R on Twitter.

 

1. David Bell Earns Rave Reviews

Maybe the lack of veteran wide receivers on the Browns roster is much ado about nothing.

After all, Amari Cooper is a great leader, and whispers about how good rookie David Bell is both on and off the field continue.

Noah Weiskopf reports that his sources say:

“His [Bell’s] attitude will elevate the culture.”

Could this No. 99 selection by the Browns have a breakout rookie season?

 

2. Nurse Week Shoutout From Browns Players

May 6 through May 12, 2022, is National Nurses Week.

This is an annual event to appreciate the hard work nurses do.

During the pandemic, it became even more evident how heroic these front-line workers are.

Watch three members of the Cleveland Browns, John Johnson III, Wyatt Teller, and Kareem Hunt, send out their own Nurse Week wishes.

 

3. Big Week Ahead

This is another busy week for Cleveland Browns fans.

The offseason has barely provided any breathers because of its intensity since March 18.

Mark your calendars for this week’s activities.

Today, May 8, is when the next episode of Building the Browns drops at 11:30 EDT on YouTube.

It covers the offseason workouts and the journey of the Browns’ latest draft picks.

Thursday, May 12, is when the NFL schedule drops so fans will be able to add the dates and times of games to the list of opponents previously released.

Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15 is rookie camp which is also attended by the undrafted free agents.

 

4. Strike Up The Band

On this Mother’s Day, we strike up the band in this throwback photo.

What a great photo from the days when marching bands were a staple at professional football games!

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

