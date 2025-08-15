Browns Nation

Thursday, August 14, 2025
Eagles Lineman Admits He Was Dominated By Myles Garrett

Eagles Lineman Admits He Was Dominated By Myles Garrett

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Eagles Lineman Admits He Was Dominated By Myles Garrett
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense made quite an impression during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, with Myles Garrett proving why he is one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers.

The All-Pro defensive end consistently won his battles against Philadelphia’s offensive line, drawing acknowledgment even from the players tasked with blocking him.

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata found himself on the wrong end of several encounters with Garrett over the two sessions.

His reaction revealed just how dominant Garrett can be.

“I’ll get a giggle out of it. I’ll be honest. I’m just standing, like, ‘What the f***?’ Sorry, I did my job, and yet I still got beat,” Mailata said.

The veteran struggled to find answers for Garrett’s unique blend of explosiveness and technique.

Mailata described watching the former Defensive Player of the Year explode from his stance while maintaining a low pad level.

That leverage creates problems with no real solution.

He didn’t line up against Mailata on every snap, often moving to different spots along the line.

Yet he encountered enough of Garrett to understand what makes him special compared to other pass rushers around the league.

He was clearly above the rest, reinforcing his reputation as a game-changing presence who can single-handedly disrupt an offensive game plan through pure dominance.

Browns Nation