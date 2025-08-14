Insider Uses 2 Words To Describe Browns’ Practice With Eagles

The Cleveland Browns went through a second joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their preseason game, and after a dismal season, it’s beneficial for them to have an opportunity to spend extended time across from the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Cleveland still has a lot to sort through when it comes to the depth chart ahead of Week 1 of the regular season, so it was great to hear one insider use two positive words to describe its performance.

“Much sharper,” Tony Grossi said, via ESPN Cleveland. “Although they did have three drops, which is surprising because that hasn’t plagued them until they got here. [Joe] Flacco was real sharp on two touchdowns, one to [Jamari] Thrash and one to [David] Njoku. Dillon Gabriel got in the end zone on a nice pass to [Harold] Fannin.”

The Browns 1st team offense looked much sharper today against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/Jl6eRoVm3H — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 14, 2025

Flacco completed seven of his 10 pass attempts with two touchdowns, and Gabriel was the only other Browns quarterback to take part.

Kenny Pickett is working his way back from a hamstring injury and appears to be getting close to taking part in 11-on-11 drills, while Shedeur Sanders left the first joint practice with an oblique injury.

After a year when the Browns were the lowest-scoring team in the NFL, it’s great to hear any positive news that suggests the offense could be improved.

