Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, August 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Uses 2 Words To Describe Browns’ Practice With Eagles

Insider Uses 2 Words To Describe Browns’ Practice With Eagles

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Uses 2 Words To Describe Browns’ Practice With Eagles
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went through a second joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their preseason game, and after a dismal season, it’s beneficial for them to have an opportunity to spend extended time across from the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Cleveland still has a lot to sort through when it comes to the depth chart ahead of Week 1 of the regular season, so it was great to hear one insider use two positive words to describe its performance.

“Much sharper,” Tony Grossi said, via ESPN Cleveland. “Although they did have three drops, which is surprising because that hasn’t plagued them until they got here. [Joe] Flacco was real sharp on two touchdowns, one to [Jamari] Thrash and one to [David] Njoku. Dillon Gabriel got in the end zone on a nice pass to [Harold] Fannin.”

Flacco completed seven of his 10 pass attempts with two touchdowns, and Gabriel was the only other Browns quarterback to take part.

Kenny Pickett is working his way back from a hamstring injury and appears to be getting close to taking part in 11-on-11 drills, while Shedeur Sanders left the first joint practice with an oblique injury.

After a year when the Browns were the lowest-scoring team in the NFL, it’s great to hear any positive news that suggests the offense could be improved.

NEXT:  Kenny Pickett Reveals Injury Update
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation