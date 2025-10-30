Eagles Rumored To Offer Massive Trade For Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns could’ve traded Myles Garrett this past offseason.

He said he wanted to leave, and he made that very clear to the media.

Instead, he wound up signing a massive contract extension to extend his stay.

Fast forward to today, and after his tantrum during the Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots, trade rumors have surfaced again with the NFL deadline approaching.

According to Aaron Goldhammer, the Philadelphia Eagles are rumored to be willing to give up three first-round selections to get their hands on Garrett.

“Even three late No. 1 picks, given the dearth of talent and the amount of needs that the Browns have, if someone called me with three No. 1 draft picks, it’s something I’d have to consider,” Goldhammer said.

There's a new rumor floating around that the Eagles are willing to trade 3 1st round picks for Myles Garrett… Would you do that deal if you were the Browns? pic.twitter.com/IEgk0xAIpO — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 30, 2025

Truth be told, that doesn’t sound realistic at this point.

Garrett is arguably the best defensive player in the game and perhaps the best player overall, but it’s hard to believe that even a risk-taker like Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would be willing to give up that much, especially for a disgruntled player.

Trading Garrett would leave the Browns with a big salary cap charge to absorb, which is another factor that complicates any deal.

That being said, if the Eagles, or anybody else for that matter, offers three first-round picks, even late first-round picks like Philadelphia’s would be, that’s a deal the Browns have to consider.

As good as Garrett is, having him hasn’t done much to help the Browns become a playoff contender.

With additional draft picks, they could further build the roster with younger and cheaper talent to go along with a stellar 2025 rookie class.

If a team wants to give up that much for Garrett, it may be the better path for Cleveland going forward.

NEXT:

Report: AFC Team Eyeing Possible Browns Trade Target