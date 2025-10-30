Report: AFC Team Eyeing Possible Browns Trade Target

The Cleveland Browns look to be set at running back for years to come.

They didn’t need much time to replace Nick Chubb, and taking Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft might end up being a franchise-changing move.

Now, they could consider parting ways with Jerome Ford.

According to New England Patriots insider Zach Gatsby, he’s among their potential targets heading toward the NFL trade deadline.

Ford has failed to step up as an RB1 for Cleveland, but he’s an above-average back who could be productive somewhere else.

The Browns likely have little use for him going forward, but that’s more a testament to Judkins’ bright future and the presence of fellow rookie Dylan Sampson.

Cleveland reportedly almost parted ways with Ford this past offseason, but he agreed to take a pay cut to make the final 53-man roster.

Fast forward to today, and he’s barely involved in the offense, which is far from a surprise, all things considered.

Judkins has become the clear lead back, while Sampson has shown ability in the passing game.

If the Browns can get anything for Ford, they shouldn’t hesitate to trade him.

Some reports state that the Browns are more likely to be buyers than sellers at the deadline, although that doesn’t mean they won’t listen to offers for some of their players.

The running back picture could be much clearer when the Browns return to action against the New York Jets in Week 10.

