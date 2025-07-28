Early Concerns Emerge At Browns Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns enter their second week of training camp with renewed hope surrounding their retooled roster.

The defense continues meeting expectations and showing the form that made them one of the league’s better units a few years ago.

However, reports suggest questions about quarterback play have dominated conversations around the facility.

The four-man competition has produced inconsistent results that have caught the attention of local media observers.

92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter has been particularly vocal about what he has seen from the quarterback group during early practices.

“We’re four practices into this thing and I see red flags everywhere. That’s not to say things can’t change, but I’m seeing a lot of red flags on the offensive side of the ball right now. There are a lot of questions in the passing game. I don’t think this four-man quarterback competition was the way to go,” Ruiter said.

“We’re four practices in…I’m seeing a lot of red flags on the offensive side…There are a lot of questions with the passing game. I don’t think this 4-man QB competition was the way to go.” 🚨 @RuiterWrongFAN and @NickPedone12 on #Browns 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/FTuEVMCr5B pic.twitter.com/lFjqJOVVWU — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 27, 2025

The Browns are splitting reps between veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has avoided naming a frontrunner. The even distribution of snaps has contributed to the lack of rhythm that has plagued the offense.

Reports indicate that Pickett has received the most first-team opportunities but continues struggling with accuracy under pressure.

Flacco has yet to build chemistry with the receiving corps. Both Gabriel and Sanders have shown flashes but remain raw when facing pro-level defensive concepts.

While the unit remains healthy, players are still adjusting to new position coach Mike Bloomgren’s system. Cohesion remains a work in progress.

The receiving group featuring Jerry Jeudy and Diontae Johnson has battled its own inconsistency issues.

Injuries to Cedric Tillman and running back Jerome Ford have further disrupted any chance at developing offensive rhythm.

Padded practices are now in full swing with preseason games approaching. Cleveland faces mounting pressure to bring stability to an offense that has shown little early in camp.

