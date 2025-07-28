Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, July 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Early Concerns Emerge At Browns Training Camp

Early Concerns Emerge At Browns Training Camp

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Early Concerns Emerge At Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter their second week of training camp with renewed hope surrounding their retooled roster.

The defense continues meeting expectations and showing the form that made them one of the league’s better units a few years ago.

However, reports suggest questions about quarterback play have dominated conversations around the facility.

The four-man competition has produced inconsistent results that have caught the attention of local media observers.

92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter has been particularly vocal about what he has seen from the quarterback group during early practices.

“We’re four practices into this thing and I see red flags everywhere. That’s not to say things can’t change, but I’m seeing a lot of red flags on the offensive side of the ball right now. There are a lot of questions in the passing game. I don’t think this four-man quarterback competition was the way to go,” Ruiter said.

The Browns are splitting reps between veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has avoided naming a frontrunner. The even distribution of snaps has contributed to the lack of rhythm that has plagued the offense.

Reports indicate that Pickett has received the most first-team opportunities but continues struggling with accuracy under pressure.

Flacco has yet to build chemistry with the receiving corps. Both Gabriel and Sanders have shown flashes but remain raw when facing pro-level defensive concepts.

While the unit remains healthy, players are still adjusting to new position coach Mike Bloomgren’s system. Cohesion remains a work in progress.

The receiving group featuring Jerry Jeudy and Diontae Johnson has battled its own inconsistency issues.

Injuries to Cedric Tillman and running back Jerome Ford have further disrupted any chance at developing offensive rhythm.

Padded practices are now in full swing with preseason games approaching. Cleveland faces mounting pressure to bring stability to an offense that has shown little early in camp.

NEXT:  Browns May Have Found A Hidden Offensive Spark
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation