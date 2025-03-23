Eric Metcalf Has Advice For Browns About NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a huge decision to make in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They really need a quarterback, and there will be one of the top prospects available by the time they’re on the clock at No. 2.

However, the top prospects in this year’s draft class aren’t necessarily franchise-changing players.

That’s why former team star Eric Metcalf doesn’t want them to use such a valuable pick to get a quarterback.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the former star made a case for the team to take a signal caller.

However, he would rather see them take him at No. 33 instead of No. 2.

“We should draft a quarterback at 33 just not number 2,” Metcalf said.

"We should draft a Quarterback at 33 just not number 2." –@EricMetcalf21 Who would you like to see the Browns snag if they decide to go QB at 33? pic.twitter.com/j6HEpdEkJP — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) March 22, 2025

He believes that they can still find a difference-maker at 33, which is something we’ve seen in the past.

It makes sense, as there are some legitimate concerns about whether Shedeur Sanders has star potential.

Of course, there’s always a chance that he will end up being a superstar, and the Browns will look foolish for passing on him after a couple of years.

Then again, it seems like it’s way more likely that he will end up being just an average quarterback at best.

Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter, on the other hand, look like legitimate stars who can make an impact right out of the gate.

This is a good problem to have, but it’s a big problem nonetheless.

