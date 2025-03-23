Browns Nation

Sunday, March 23, 2025
Analyst Urges Browns To Take A Chance With No. 2 Pick In Draft

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are at another inflection point as they have a monumental decision to make with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns have a clear need for a quarterback despite recently trading for Kenny Pickett, and there aren’t many veteran options remaining.

Yet, this draft isn’t considered a reliable source for a new quarterback as the options after Cam Ward are risky at best.

Shedeur Sanders is widely considered to be the second-best quarterback prospect, and he’s been linked to Cleveland and the New York Giants.

Sanders showed some real improvement last season with Colorado, but talent evaluators aren’t sure how well he’ll perform at the NFL level.

However, analyst Ryan Tyler is adamant that the Browns should take the risk and select Sanders over a top defensive prospect.

“Abdul Carter, don’t get me wrong, would make Myles Garrett’s life a whole lot easier, but I’ll go as far as saying, you know what would make it even easier? If you get a quarterback that can score points and be on the field for more than three plays every drive,” Tyler said, via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.

Tyler explains that having a good quarterback would do more for Garrett and the defense than Carter would.

The Penn State edge rusher is arguably the safest pick in the draft, as that position is always in demand and he’s universally considered the best available this year.

But as Tyler noted, having a quarterback who can consistently move the ball and keep his defense resting is a boon for any team, which makes Sanders a gamble worth taking for Cleveland.

