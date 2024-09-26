Eric Metcalf Reveals His Big Concern With Browns

It is just three games into the NFL season, and as usual, the Cleveland Browns and their fans have plenty of reasons to be concerned.

The team is coming off a disappointing loss to the New York Giants, who don’t exactly look like a lock to make the playoffs, and they have plenty of things to fix ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Cleveland ranks near the bottom of the league in several offensive categories, and Eric Metcalf believes the team needs to find an offensive identity.

In his mind, that identity needs to consist of being physical and running the football.

#Browns legend @EricMetcalf21 talks about his current concern with the team #DawgPound "Offensively, who are we been going through this year after year what is our identity are we going to run the ball, or are we going to pass the ball." Presented by @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/cJNx1h8QTC — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) September 26, 2024

Last season, despite season-ending injuries to star running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns had something of an identity as a team that would muck things up and win the old-school way.

It was good enough to get them 11 wins and only their third playoff berth since the current iteration of the team began play in 1999.

With Chubb still out and Watson still playing well below the level he did while with the Houston Texans, the Browns have to figure out how to put up enough points on the board to return to the postseason.

They haven’t cracked the 20-point mark yet in three games, and they haven’t had at least 200 passing yards yet either.

As Metcalf mentioned, the Browns’ offensive line is banged up, which has been a factor in Watson getting sacked a league-high 16 times, so the team needs to figure something out.

