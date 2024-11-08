Browns Nation

Friday, November 8, 2024
Eric Metcalf Reveals His Thoughts On Current Browns Roster

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns (C) in a huddle with teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The question heading into this week for the Cleveland Browns was to what extent the team would seek to trade away quality players to acquire additional draft picks for 2025.

With the NFL trade deadline passing on Tuesday, Cleveland fans have their answer.

Only defensive end Za’Darius Smith was moved, sending the veteran defender and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 fifth-rounder and a 2026 sixth-round selection.

Cleveland’s lone move was a welcome relief for former player and analyst Eric Metcalf.

On the “Dawg Check” this week, Metcalf revealed his thoughts about this year’s Browns roster now the team has made its final trades in 2024 (via X)

“They haven’t played as a good team, but they have good players,” Metcalf said, adding,” If we can put it together in between those white lines, they can still be good next year.”

Metcalf acknowledged the move was likely a signal the Browns were not moving in another direction with coaching changes for Cleveland.

The former athlete noted that “blowing up” the roster with multiple players being traded would have signaled to Cleveland the team was in full rebuild mode.

In full rebuild mode, Cleveland would have shed veterans or high-salary players so the next coach could come in, identify potential players he likes, and acquire talent via trades or the draft to fit the new scheme.

Metcalf said it would be up to the existing coaches to make the adjustments necessary to improve the players currently on the roster.

After this week’s bye date, the Browns return to action on November 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

