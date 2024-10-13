Jason Kelce Shows Up At Browns, Eagles Game

After the 2023 NFL regular season, Philadelphia had one of its star offensive linemen – center Jason Kelce – call it a career after he made seven Pro Bowls during his 13-year career.

Kelce remains a popular figure for the Eagles as he started and played in 193 games during that period, helping the NFC East team win one Super Bowl.

His status continues to grow throughout the NFL landscape due to his popularity, especially now that he is retired and can focus more efforts on media ventures surrounding the game.

Today, Kelce is heading back to the only NFL team he ever played for to take in the contest as the Cleveland Browns face off against the Eagles.

Analyst Chris Easterling shared on X a photograph of Kelce meeting with fans before the Eagles and Browns take the field today.

Jason Kelce in the parking lot here pic.twitter.com/HY48tOMDVT — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) October 13, 2024

Browns analyst Ashley Bastock also shared videos of the sighting on X, revealing the crowd lining up to see Kelce before the game.

Jason Kelce here ahead of #Browns vs. Eagles pic.twitter.com/dqHz2CXR4l — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) October 13, 2024

In one video, Bastock can be heard saying “There’s a mob of people waiting for Jason Kelce.”

A second video showed Kelce surrounded by a film crew that was in the parking lot before the game, suggesting that coverage of today’s game would include videos of the former athlete talking to fans.

Kelce made the Pro Bowl for five consecutive seasons before he ended his career, retiring last season at 36 years old.

Philadelphia drafted Kelce in 2011, picking the center in the sixth round of that year’s draft.

