ESPN Nominates Myles Garrett For Midseason Award

Amidst a challenging season for the Cleveland Browns, individual brilliance continues to shine through their roster.

Despite a talented lineup, the team’s inconsistent performances and lack of production have made the 2024 season appear increasingly disappointing.

However, Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, stands as a beacon of excellence with seven sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and 10 tackles for loss this season.

Garrett’s sustained dominance has earned him a spot on ESPN’s midseason Defensive Player of the Year watchlist.

Bill Barnwell, in his detailed analysis, acknowledged that while the Browns struggle with a 2-7 record, Garrett’s ability to overwhelm offensive lines remains unmatched.

The season hasn’t been without its hurdles for Garrett, who went sackless in five of nine games.

Yet, he demonstrated his game-changing abilities with a remarkable three-sack performance against the Chargers, reinforcing his status as one of the league’s premier defenders.

“If a team needed a player to come up with a pressure on a single play, Garrett is probably the player to choose,” Barnwell noted.

Moreover, statistics back this claim, as Garrett ranks third in pass rush win rate.

NFL Next Gen Stats reveal his quick pressure rate at 11.6% of pass-rush attempts, putting him in a league of his own with no other player coming within two percentage points of his mark.

What makes these numbers more impressive is Garrett’s ability to produce while facing double teams on nearly 28% of his edge rush attempts – tied for the highest rate in football.

However, Cleveland’s disappointing record and defensive inconsistencies place him third in the rankings, behind fellow AFC North pass rushers Trey Hendrickson and TJ Watt, who currently occupy the top two spots.

