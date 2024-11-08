Joe Thomas Reveals If He Has Interest In Coaching In The NFL

Years ago, Joe Thomas was one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the NFL, and in 11 seasons, all of which were spent with the Cleveland Browns, he became a Northeast Ohio sports legend.

He made the Pro Bowl in every one of his seasons except for his last one in 2017, and last year, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

These days, Thomas is an analyst for NFL Network, and he is also coaching his son’s flag football team.

Kay Adams said on “Up & Adams” that he would like to coach but right now he’s focused on coaching his son’s team.

“I’m ready… just go right from third grade to head coaching.”

Soooo when is HOF'er @joethomas73 gonna accept his destiny as an NFL Head Coach?? "I'm ready… just go right from third grade to head coaching."@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/4RUrPHWfYa — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 8, 2024

Thomas was actually a coach this year with the Munich Ravens, a team that plays in the European League of Football in Germany, and they went 9-3 and finished second in their division with his help.

Perhaps he isn’t ready to be an upgrade over current Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, but he is young and has time to grow as a leader on the sideline, if that is the next career he does indeed embark on.

One thing Thomas has done since his retirement following the 2017 season that has likely inspired people is transform his body.

The 6-foot-6 man weighed over 300 pounds during his career to handle the rigors of playing the left tackle position, but a few years ago, he revealed that he lost at least 50 pounds.

He did so not only by drastically reducing how many calories he took in, but also by taking up swim training to burn off some calories and also to give his joints a rest after years of banging around on the gridiron.

