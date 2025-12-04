Analyst Proposes Controversial Plan For Browns To Land Top Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns have to decide which path they want to take and if they wish to work with the quarterbacks they have now or attempt to get a new one in the upcoming draft. And if they want to acquire a brand new quarterback, there is a clear path to do that.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Anthony Lima talked about what the Browns can do to work their way up in the draft and get a better pick.

And while it may be logical, it might not make Cleveland’s fans happy for the remainder of the season.

“They have a chance to put themselves in position to get the quarterback they want without trading up, and that’s tanking from here on out. They have a chance by losing to Tennessee. If you want to ensure that you get the best quarterback, you obviously can just keep losing games. If you don’t want to give up any more talent than you have to, why would it not make sense for the Browns to lose every game they can, including this week against the Titans?” Lima said.

🚨"They have a chance to put themselves in position to get the QB they want without trading up. That's tanking from here on out."@SportsBoyTony proposes the diabolical questions of should the #Browns tank the rest of the season to get a QB in the draft?👀 pic.twitter.com/gYtISAYc8G — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 4, 2025

The worse the Browns do, the better their chances in the draft. But that means they have to throw away the rest of the reason, including against inferior teams such as the Tennessee Titans.

The Browns play against the Titans this weekend, and the outcome of that game will be watched very closely.

The season is already over for the Browns in so many ways, so there really is no harm in losing more, but it would hurt the morale of the already-suffering fanbase.

However, losing more could ultimately help the team in the long run, so it may be worth it.

