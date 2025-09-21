Everyone Had The Same Reaction To Browns’ Win Over Packers

The Cleveland Browns stunned the football world with a dramatic 13-10 upset victory over the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers at Huntington Bank Field.

What began as a gritty defensive battle transformed into a nail-biting finish when Andre Szmyt’s booming 55-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired.

Cleveland entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10 points but rallied with 13 unanswered points to complete the comeback.

Social media reactions captured the excitement immediately after Szmyt’s kick sailed through the uprights.

“Wowwwww I’m psyched,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “wowwwww.”

Another wrote, “OMG,” and one shared, “OMG!! Did they just win a game they had absolutely no business winning?!?! WOW!! Great comeback victory!”

The sequence began when Grant Delpit intercepted Jordan Love with just over three minutes remaining.

That turnover set up Quinshon Judkins’ touchdown run to tie the game and shift momentum toward the Browns.

Cleveland’s defense once again proved its value against Green Bay’s struggling offense.

Shelby Harris delivered the game’s most crucial defensive play when he blocked Brandon McManus’ 43-yard field goal attempt.

Joe Flacco and the offense continued to struggle throughout most of the contest.

However, opportunistic plays and defensive toughness ultimately carried Cleveland to victory.

This upset win could serve as a turning point for a Browns team looking to establish itself as a legitimate contender.

