Everyone Said The Same Thing About Quinshon Judkins On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns returned to winning form on Sunday with a commanding 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins delivered a breakout performance, rushing for three touchdowns while showcasing the power and versatility that made him a second-round selection.

His 46-yard scoring run in the second quarter began a dominant afternoon that had the home crowd buzzing.

Judkins broke tackles while punishing defenders with his trademark stiff arm throughout the contest.

Quinshon Judkins so far: 10 rushing attempts

71 yards

1 TDpic.twitter.com/X1fmS0JlJ5 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 19, 2025

Fans took to social media to praise the young running back’s performance throughout the afternoon.

“True RB1. 10 is just getting better and better each week,” one fan said. “The Best Rookie RB,” another fan commented. “Elite back,” one fan said. “Judkins is a beast,” one fan commented.

The weather conditions favored Cleveland’s ground attack from the opening kickoff. Rain and wind made passing difficult in the first half, and the Browns capitalized by leaning heavily on their rookie ball carrier.

The three-touchdown performance marked the first time a Browns player reached that milestone since Nick Chubb in 2022.

Judkins continues easing the loss of Cleveland’s former star with each passing week.

The Browns had faced criticism for underusing their talented rookie in their Week 6 loss to Pittsburgh, but Sunday’s game plan showcased a clear commitment to the run.

With rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel still developing and leaving plays on the field, Cleveland’s most effective formula remains simple.

Keep feeding Judkins and let the defense dominate.

NEXT:

Fans React To Browns' Big Win Over Dolphins