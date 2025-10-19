Fans React To Browns’ Big Win Over Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t afford to lose in Week 7.

They hosted the 1-5 Miami Dolphins and were actually favored for the first time all year.

Notably, they backed that up from the start by playing well in all three phases of the game.

Led by their stellar defense and Quinshon Judkins on the ground, the Browns put up their best offensive performance of the season.

The defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times and also had two sacks.

Judkins ran for 84 yards and had 3 touchdowns, while Dillon Gabriel was 13/18 for 116 yards.

With that in mind, fans flooded social media with some big reactions to the win.

“A WIN IS A WIN, FOUND THE METHOD, FEED JUDK !” one fan said. “CLEVELAND BROWNS 12-5 INCOMING,” another fan commented. “EZ DUB,” another fan said. “Hooray Cleveland Browns!” one fan wrote.

The Browns did a good job of not going through the motions, playing hard, and making the most of every opportunity they had.

This was a much-needed morale booster for this team, especially after Myles Garrett’s worrisome comments after the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was also a nice way for Gabriel to get his first career win.

Kevin Stefanski kept him on a short leash again, but the Browns’ offense didn’t need to rely on him that much.

The jury will still be out on Gabriel, and it seems like the Browns’ head coach has managed to live another day.

