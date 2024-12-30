Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing After Browns’ Loss To Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention for a while now.

Even so, the fans want to see the team compete at a high level regardless.

That’s why, even knowing that beating the Miami Dolphins would’ve hurt their chances at a high draft pick, they were still disappointed in the team’s performance in yet another loss.

Following the defeat, several infuriated fans took to social media to express their discontent with Jimmy Haslam, Kevin Stefanski, and almost everything about the organization.

Absolutely embarrassing. Haslam is the worst owner in the NFL. We have no talent evaluation. Berry, DePodesta, and Stefanski need to be fired. — Ed Smith 🇺🇸 (@SeptimiusSevrus) December 30, 2024

FIRE KEVIN STEFANSKI — FIRE kevin stefanski (@livejoe17) December 30, 2024

Coaching lacks toughness and discipline

Management needs better talent evaluation and decision making

Strategy: Moneyball doesn’t work in the NFL

Ownership should care more about the team, the fans and the city. — ACE (@Dogpound1818) December 30, 2024

embarrassing — Rob 🇺🇸 (@robman6756) December 30, 2024

It’s one thing to lose games, but the way they’ve lost some of them has really infuriated the fans.

The constant penalties and lack of discipline have been a recurring issue during the Stefanski era.

The Browns will have a prime opportunity to turn the organization around in the offseason.

If they strike gold in the NFL Draft, they could turn this team into a contender almost overnight.

Moreover, they could and should be in the mix for a veteran quarterback in free agency.

As bad as things have looked this season, this team isn’t as bad as their record shows, at least roster-wise.

That’s also why seeing them struggling so badly has been frustrating.

But at the end of the day, the fans will continue to root for the team, and there will always be hope for another year.

