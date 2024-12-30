Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing After Browns’ Loss To Dolphins

Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing After Browns’ Loss To Dolphins

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention for a while now.

Even so, the fans want to see the team compete at a high level regardless.

That’s why, even knowing that beating the Miami Dolphins would’ve hurt their chances at a high draft pick, they were still disappointed in the team’s performance in yet another loss.

Following the defeat, several infuriated fans took to social media to express their discontent with Jimmy Haslam, Kevin Stefanski, and almost everything about the organization.

It’s one thing to lose games, but the way they’ve lost some of them has really infuriated the fans.

The constant penalties and lack of discipline have been a recurring issue during the Stefanski era.

The Browns will have a prime opportunity to turn the organization around in the offseason.

If they strike gold in the NFL Draft, they could turn this team into a contender almost overnight.

Moreover, they could and should be in the mix for a veteran quarterback in free agency.

As bad as things have looked this season, this team isn’t as bad as their record shows, at least roster-wise.

That’s also why seeing them struggling so badly has been frustrating.

But at the end of the day, the fans will continue to root for the team, and there will always be hope for another year.

NEXT:  Joel Bitonio Gets Honest About Failed Expectations This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation