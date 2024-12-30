Joel Bitonio Gets Honest About Failed Expectations This Season

To say that the Cleveland Browns have underperformed would be a huge understatement.

This team had high expectations, considering that they had just made the playoffs last season.

The team has only won three games, and judging by the way they’ve played this season, their chances of winning a fourth one are slim.

Moreover, they might not even look to do so, knowing they’re now in a prime position to potentially get a new franchise quarterback.

With that in mind, veteran guard Joel Bitonio shared his honest thoughts on their failed expectations.

#Browns left guard Joel Bitonio calls it the way it is. pic.twitter.com/ZCo6sHJQUG — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 30, 2024

Talking to the media, he admitted that the team had set high standards for themselves, yet they weren’t met.

Bitonio is contemplating retirement, and that would be a huge blow to an already banged-up offensive line.

Moreover, even if he doesn’t retire, they will still need to find a replacement for the future.

Bitonio reportedly doesn’t want to play for a rebuilding team, and understandably so, and the same goes for Myles Garrett.

Whatever they do in the offseason will be crucial to this team’s playoff aspirations.

They seem to be at a crossroads right now, and whether they will be a contender or blow up the entire roster might depend on what they do in the NFL Draft.

