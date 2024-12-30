Browns Nation

Monday, December 30, 2024
Joel Bitonio Gets Honest About Failed Expectations This Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

To say that the Cleveland Browns have underperformed would be a huge understatement.

This team had high expectations, considering that they had just made the playoffs last season.

The team has only won three games, and judging by the way they’ve played this season, their chances of winning a fourth one are slim.

Moreover, they might not even look to do so, knowing they’re now in a prime position to potentially get a new franchise quarterback.

With that in mind, veteran guard Joel Bitonio shared his honest thoughts on their failed expectations.

Talking to the media, he admitted that the team had set high standards for themselves, yet they weren’t met.

Bitonio is contemplating retirement, and that would be a huge blow to an already banged-up offensive line.

Moreover, even if he doesn’t retire, they will still need to find a replacement for the future.

Bitonio reportedly doesn’t want to play for a rebuilding team, and understandably so, and the same goes for Myles Garrett.

Whatever they do in the offseason will be crucial to this team’s playoff aspirations.

They seem to be at a crossroads right now, and whether they will be a contender or blow up the entire roster might depend on what they do in the NFL Draft.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation