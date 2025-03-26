Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Browns After Russell Wilson’s Decision

The NFL’s free agency period has already provided lots of drama and excitement for fans of teams across the league.

There have been some significant roster shakeups thus far, and while most of the marquee players are now off the board, a few dominoes are left to fall.

One of those dominoes is what the Cleveland Browns decide to do at quarterback, a decision that fans have been waiting for over the past several weeks.

Russell Wilson’s name had been floated as a potential option for them, but now that he’s signed with the New York Giants, they are running out of veteran options.

Kenny Pickett isn’t likely to be their final plan at the position, and while they are rumored to draft a rookie QB with the No. 2 overall pick, having an older veteran in the quarterback room could help develop both players.

With that in mind, and with Wilson off the board, fans rallied together on X, believing that Carson Wentz is who the Browns are going to target next.

🚨 With the Russell Wilson signing to #NYG , the Browns are now almost certainly signing Carson Wentz to open the season as a starter with a rookie waiting behind the veteran — Dynasty 1st (@dynasty1st) March 25, 2025

So it’s really going to be Carson Wentz, Shedeur Sanders, and Kenny Pickett? Oof. #Browns #DawgPound #NFL — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) March 25, 2025

Browns are gonna sign Carson Wentz. It was always destiny. — Tim Whelan (@Tim_Whelan216) March 25, 2025

It's a great day to announce Carson Wentz as the newest quarterback for the Cleveland Browns! — Tod Flory (@TodFlory) March 26, 2025

Fans aren’t necessarily thrilled with the possibility of the team signing Wentz, which they made very clear in these posts, but he is at least a veteran with plenty of NFL experience, and could be a bridge player while their rookie gets acclimated to the league.

Quarterback is a position the Browns have struggled with for years, and fans are ready for the team to find their next superstar under center.

Will the No. 2 overall pick provide what they have been searching for?

