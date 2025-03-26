Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, March 26, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Browns After Russell Wilson’s Decision

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Browns After Russell Wilson’s Decision

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Browns After Russell Wilson’s Decision
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

The NFL’s free agency period has already provided lots of drama and excitement for fans of teams across the league.

There have been some significant roster shakeups thus far, and while most of the marquee players are now off the board, a few dominoes are left to fall.

One of those dominoes is what the Cleveland Browns decide to do at quarterback, a decision that fans have been waiting for over the past several weeks.

Russell Wilson’s name had been floated as a potential option for them, but now that he’s signed with the New York Giants, they are running out of veteran options.

Kenny Pickett isn’t likely to be their final plan at the position, and while they are rumored to draft a rookie QB with the No. 2 overall pick, having an older veteran in the quarterback room could help develop both players.

With that in mind, and with Wilson off the board, fans rallied together on X, believing that Carson Wentz is who the Browns are going to target next.

Fans aren’t necessarily thrilled with the possibility of the team signing Wentz, which they made very clear in these posts, but he is at least a veteran with plenty of NFL experience, and could be a bridge player while their rookie gets acclimated to the league.

Quarterback is a position the Browns have struggled with for years, and fans are ready for the team to find their next superstar under center.

Will the No. 2 overall pick provide what they have been searching for?

NEXT:  Browns Are Reportedly Weighing Big Draft Decision
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation