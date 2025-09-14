Ex-Scout Puts Shedeur Sanders Trade Speculation To Rest

There has been a lot of talk about the Cleveland Browns and Shedeur Sanders.

Many fans question the team’s decision to have him as the third quarterback on the depth chart.

That’s why some have urged them to trade him or have wondered whether other quarterback-needy teams could make a run at him.

With that in mind, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly took to social media to shut down that narrative.

In a recent post, he explained why no team would likely want to trade for Sanders right now:

“I can’t see any team that passed on him for four rounds in April looking at his 2 speeding tickets since in June, looking at the fact he had the slowest time to throw of any quarterback in the league during the preseason (ranked No. 105 out of 105 at 3.96 seconds per PFF), and watching this film against the Rams in his last outing and saying to themselves, ‘Let’s go get him,'” he wrote.

Sanders was a fifth-round selection, the No. 144 pick, yet many of his fans and some former athletes continue to push wild narratives.

From conspiracy theories to questioning why a fifth-round pick isn’t getting reps with the scout team, that’s not the type of attention anybody wants or needs right now.

Shedeur Sanders did okay at Jackson State and Colorado, and he’s the son of one of the greatest, most beloved, and respected athletes of his generation – maybe of all time.

Still, everybody has to earn their stripes in the league, and the fact of the matter is that he hasn’t.

There are no handouts in the National Football League; he’s not entitled to anything.

That might be a tough pill to swallow, and it doesn’t mean that he’s never going to be a starting-caliber player or even a star.

