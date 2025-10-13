Eye-Opening Stat Emerges From Dillon Gabriel’s Latest Start

The Cleveland Browns fell 23-9 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, ending rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s chance to join an exclusive list of first-year signal-callers who have defeated Pittsburgh.

Only Tim Couch had previously accomplished that feat in Pittsburgh, doing so back in 1999.

Gabriel completed 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards without a touchdown or interception, while absorbing six sacks from a relentless Steelers defense that controlled the line of scrimmage.

Beyond the surface-level struggles, a lesser-known statistic from Gabriel’s performance has raised additional concerns about the rookie’s ability to push the ball downfield effectively.

“Browns Dillon Gabriel completed FOUR passes over 10 yards in the air today. He threw the ball FIFTY-TWO times,” NFLCB’s Mikey noted on X.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski showed faith in Gabriel by benching veteran Joe Flacco early in the season, a decision that soon led to Flacco’s trade to another team.

Now, with only Gabriel and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders on the quarterback depth chart, Gabriel’s struggles have prompted fans and analysts to shift their attention toward Sanders.

Entering the draft with higher expectations and strong college credentials, Sanders was widely considered the superior prospect between the two rookies.

The Browns face a pivotal decision moving forward.

They can continue Gabriel’s development under Stefanski’s system or give Sanders a chance to impact the offense with his arm talent and accuracy.

Gabriel is still adapting to NFL pressure and defensive schemes.

Sunday’s lack of chunk plays and effective downfield passing has only increased calls for a quarterback switch among the fanbase and media.

