Browns Nation

Monday, October 13, 2025
Former Browns QB Fired From College Coaching Job

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Former Browns QB Fired From College Coaching Job
(Photo Credit: Tom Hauck/Allsport)

 

The Cleveland Browns have an unfortunate history at the quarterback position.

As fans around the league are well aware, this organization hasn’t been able to find a franchise star, and they’ve had a revolving door for over two decades.

One of the quarterbacks to play with the Browns was Trent Dilfer, who spent the 2005 season with the organization.

Things didn’t work out as well as either side had hoped, as Dilfer threw for just 2,321 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 12 interceptions and nine fumbles.

With the knowledge that he was a former Brown, some fans might still be keeping tabs on him, which is why Cleveland sports anchor Nick Camino reported about him getting fired as the coach of UAB’s football team.

Dilfer didn’t get out to the start that UAB was looking for, so they fired him after a 2-4 start to the season.

The veteran QB-turned coach might not have had the most success as a coach, or even with the Browns, but he still managed to win a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, an achievement that nobody can take away from him.

The Browns, of course, are hoping that better days are ahead for themselves, wanting to get out of the QB purgatory they’ve found themselves in since Dilfer was on the team.

They have plenty of pieces in place to help a new quarterback start their career on the right foot, but they just haven’t found the right person to fill those shoes.

Perhaps Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will be able to make it happen, but the jury is still out on them.

Andrew Elmquist
Browns Nation