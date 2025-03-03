Falcons Reporter Warns Browns About Interest In Kirk Cousins

The Cleveland Browns are weighing all of their options heading into the 2025 NFL season.

They have a lot of holes to fill across the roster and hope to make some necessary upgrades via the draft and free agency.

Much of the discourse surrounding the Browns during the offseason has revolved around the draft, as they hold the No. 2 pick.

With the No. 2 pick comes an opportunity to draft someone who can shape the future of the franchise, but considering the team’s history, especially with first-round picks, there’s always a chance that a particular player doesn’t pan out.

That said, many hope that the Browns decide to pursue a quarterback in free agency rather than picking one in the draft.

Quarterback prospects certainly have immense upside, but teams are just banking on that player turning out well in the NFL based on their college tape.

Free agents, on the other hand, are more of a known commodity and are generally less risky.

The Browns are weighing all their options, which includes Kirk Cousins, who is rumored to be one of the Browns’ favorite targets.

While Cousins has had some regular season success in this league, Atlanta Falcons reporter Carl Dukes warned the Browns about acquiring him.

“You have a situation where a guy embarrassed the franchise because he wasn’t forthcoming about his injury that ultimately hurt his team. He was afraid of what ultimately happened. He was afraid he was gonna lose his job to Michael Penix and he kept playing and hurting his team. That, my friend, is not a good teammate,” Dukes said.

He isn’t sure that Cousins is a great teammate, and wonders if he’ll be able to help a team like the Browns rebuild the way they are hoping to.

The Falcons still have not made a decision about Cousins, but they could trade or release him.

Only time will tell what the Browns decide, but fans are anxiously waiting to see how the team moves forward at the quarterback position.

