Insider Says Browns Are ‘Leaning Towards’ 2 QB Prospects In Draft

The Cleveland Browns, like many teams in the league, are facing an incredibly important decision ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With this event less than two months away, the Browns need to decide what player they are going to take with the No. 2 overall pick.

Fans have been banging the drum for the team to select a quarterback given the team’s need at the position, but with a weaker class in mind, some analysts have predicted the Browns to go after a different position, going for the best player available.

However, reporter Mary Kay Cabot indicated that the Browns are leaning toward either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at the current moment.

“I believe at this point the Browns are leaning toward either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 because they need a quarterback of the future, and don’t hope to be picking this high again anytime soon,” Cabot said.

As she mentioned, the Browns are hoping to be a perennial playoff team in 2025 and beyond, so they don’t want to be in a position of having to find another franchise-altering prospect in future drafts.

Some people have pushed back against this notion, believing that the Browns are more than a QB away from being a contender, but it’s hard to overlook what other teams around the league have accomplished with new quarterbacks.

Take the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders, for instance.

Neither team had much hope in the 2023 campaign, but when they drafted Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels, respectively, their teams got a lot better, and fans were much more passionate and excited about the team’s future.

