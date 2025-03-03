Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, March 3, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Says Browns Are ‘Leaning Towards’ 2 QB Prospects In Draft

Insider Says Browns Are ‘Leaning Towards’ 2 QB Prospects In Draft

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Says Browns Are ‘Leaning Towards’ 2 QB Prospects In Draft
(Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns, like many teams in the league, are facing an incredibly important decision ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With this event less than two months away, the Browns need to decide what player they are going to take with the No. 2 overall pick.

Fans have been banging the drum for the team to select a quarterback given the team’s need at the position, but with a weaker class in mind, some analysts have predicted the Browns to go after a different position, going for the best player available.

However, reporter Mary Kay Cabot indicated that the Browns are leaning toward either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at the current moment.

“I believe at this point the Browns are leaning toward either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 because they need a quarterback of the future, and don’t hope to be picking this high again anytime soon,” Cabot said.

As she mentioned, the Browns are hoping to be a perennial playoff team in 2025 and beyond, so they don’t want to be in a position of having to find another franchise-altering prospect in future drafts.

Some people have pushed back against this notion, believing that the Browns are more than a QB away from being a contender, but it’s hard to overlook what other teams around the league have accomplished with new quarterbacks.

Take the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders, for instance.

Neither team had much hope in the 2023 campaign, but when they drafted Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels, respectively, their teams got a lot better, and fans were much more passionate and excited about the team’s future.

NEXT:  Insider Shuts Down Rumor About Browns Signing 1 Veteran QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation