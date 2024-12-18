Falcons Sign Former Browns Kicker

The Cleveland Browns lost their kicker again.

They sent Riley Patterson to the practice squad, and he’s no longer there.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons have signed him off the practice squad.

The #Falcons are signing K Riley Patterson off the #Browns practice squad onto the 53-man roster, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2024

This move was in the wake of Younghoe Koo being placed on Injured Reserve (IR).

Koo, usually considered one of the most accurate kickers in the league, has struggled mightily this season.

The Browns turned to Patterson to alleviate some struggles of their own.

He was the team’s kicker in the loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, replacing veteran Dustin Hopkins.

This season, the undrafted kicker has made one appearance for the Browns and one for the Jets, converting all four of his extra-point attempts.

This move likely means that the Browns will return to Hopkins for Sunday’s divisional contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns signed Hopkins to a long-term extension this past offseason, so they clearly wanted him to be part of the organization’s future.

Ironically, this made it difficult for them to part ways with him, as doing so could incur a steep dead cap penalty.

The Browns’ season is over, but that doesn’t mean they have to wave the white flag.

Divisional games always involve a lot of pride.

Hopefully, a week sitting on the bench will be enough for Hopkins to get his act together and return to his efficient ways.

