Insider Says Recently Demoted QB Would Be A Good Fit With Browns

The Cleveland Browns need to consider all of their options in the offseason.

Their hands will most likely be tied with Deshaun Watson, who is still under contract and will likely not gauge much interest in the trade market.

Jameis Winston’s latest performance raised doubts about his never-ending turnover woes, and it doesn’t seem like Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a pro-caliber starter.

Given this, some are speculating whether the Browns could and should pursue Kirk Cousins.

The Atlanta Falcons recently benched Cousins after a brutal five-game stretch, but he would still be an upgrade for this team.

When asked about that, Browns insider Tony Grossi claimed that he would actually be a good fit for the Browns.

Talking to Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi argued that Cousins’ struggles are related to the Falcons’ current offense.

Would you take Kirk Cousins on the Browns next season? @TheRealTRizzo and @TonyGrossi break it down… pic.twitter.com/KYCLfdNETA — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 18, 2024

However, he believes he’s more than capable of thriving in Kevin Stefanski’s system.

Stefanski runs a lot of play-action in his offense, and that’s where Cousins looks the most comfortable.

Furthermore, he will likely be quite cheap, as he has a no-trade clause.

This means that the Falcons will most likely have no choice but to release him and pay the bulk of his salary for the upcoming season.

That makes him a solid candidate for the Browns, who will have little money to spend.

