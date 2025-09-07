Joe Flacco Has Honest Admission About Loss To Bengals

The Battle of Ohio delivered the kind of tight contest that AFC North rivalries are known for. The Cleveland Browns had their chances, finding themselves in favorable spots more than once.

Despite the receiving corps’ miscues and struggles from Cleveland’s new kicker, quarterback Joe Flacco still found himself with a chance to orchestrate a late comeback drive.

Then another dropped pass sealed the Bengals’ 17-16 victory and left the Cleveland Browns reflecting on what might have been.

Following the narrow defeat, Flacco addressed the team’s performance with characteristic honesty.

“It’s tough. Felt like we did a lot of good things but also did a lot of things that get you beat,” Flacco said, per The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.

The veteran quarterback completed 31 of 45 attempts for 259 yards and one touchdown.

Two costly interceptions proved problematic, including one that set up Cincinnati’s go-ahead field goal.

Cleveland controlled possession for nearly 36 minutes but couldn’t convert that advantage into points.

Kicker Andre Szmyt missed two critical attempts that shifted momentum back to Cincinnati at crucial moments.

The Bengals managed just 141 total yards, yet capitalized on timely plays when opportunities presented themselves.

Their defense made the decisive stand in the closing moments to preserve the narrow victory.

Receiver Cedric Tillman provided a bright spot with a touchdown catch in the second half that briefly gave Cleveland the lead. Rookie Dylan Sampson also impressed in his debut performance.

Defensively, Myles Garrett delivered multiple sacks and consistently pressured Joe Burrow to keep the game competitive.

His dominant showing kept the Browns within striking distance throughout.

The narrow opening loss highlighted Cleveland’s tendency toward self-inflicted wounds.

Flacco and the Browns now focus on correcting mistakes while building the consistency needed for their next challenge.

