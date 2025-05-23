Fans Are Praying For Bernie Kosar After Recent Post

Long-time Cleveland Browns fans have fond memories of Bernie Kosar.

Kosar led the Browns to multiple AFC Championship games in the 1980s, and he remains an active part of the Cleveland community and media landscape despite ending his playing career in 1996.

Fans have stood behind the legendary Browns quarterback, especially after Kosar was diagnosed last year with Parkinson’s disease and cirrhosis of the liver.

That’s why his latest social media message from inside a hospital left Cleveland fans praying for the former NFL player.

“Trying to have a healthy, winning day here at University Hopsital,” an upbeat Kosar said with a smile in the video post.

Kosar did not detail why he was in the hospital during the video, which potentially is a routine medical test.

Fans observed that he had an IV bandaged around his right hand in the video, leading to concerns about the former quarterback’s health.

Dozens of fans reacted to his post, and multiple individuals commented with the “praying hands” emoji to wish Kosar well.

Others offered more detailed thoughts about the 61-year-old, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Hope all goes well! Positivity prevails!” one fan said. “Good morning Mr. Kosar. Be doing that in two weeks. Hurry up and get better. I’ll need the bed,” another fan responded in jest, adding a “U-matter” in a nod to Kosar’s last words for each of his social media posts.

Kosar made one Pro Bowl during his NFL career, and he led the Browns to a 53-51-1 record in nine years helming the offense.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Reveals Why He Didn't Retire