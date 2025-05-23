Joel Bitonio Reveals Why He Didn’t Retire

The Cleveland Browns secured a crucial piece of their offensive foundation when Joel Bitonio decided to return for another season.

Bitonio’s decision came after a challenging 2024 season that left him questioning whether to continue.

Physical concerns mounted as various injuries took their toll, creating uncertainty about his football future.

During a recent appearance on Cleveland Browns Daily, Bitonio opened up about the factors that influenced his choice to return.

“It was disappointing, the season was frustrating, but I was like, ‘I don’t want to let one season or one circumstance drive me away.’ It’s really the physicality. So I had my back checked out, I had my elbow, my knee, all these things that have bothered me. I’m like, ‘What is this gonna do to me if I keep playing?’ Obviously, there’s no answer. Like, you could really mess something up. But, it is what it is at this point. Like, yeah, I might get a little bit worse, but at the end of the day, it’s like, you feel like you’re healthy enough to go out there and keep playing.”

After months of weighing retirement, the veteran guard made his commitment official in early March, ensuring his 12th campaign in Cleveland since the team selected him 35th overall in 2014.

The 33-year-old brings substantial credentials to his decision.

Seven consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and five All-Pro selections highlight a career built on consistency and excellence.

The seasoned lineman needed time to evaluate both his body and his desire to keep competing at the highest level.

Bitonio leaned heavily on trusted advisors during his decision process.

Former Browns tackle Joe Thomas encouraged him to play as long as his body allowed, sharing insights from his own career battles with pain.

Mitchell Schwartz provided a detailed analysis of the pros and cons, while John Greco’s professionalism served as a lasting example.

His wife’s unwavering support created the space needed for such a personal decision.

With all factors considered, Bitonio reached a clear conclusion about his future in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Deion Sanders Breaks Silence On Shedeur's Browns Deal