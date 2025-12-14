Fans Grade Shedeur Sanders’ Performance After Sunday’s Loss

Shedeur Sanders entered Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears hoping to prove he could be the franchise quarterback the Browns have been searching for. Unfortunately, nothing went his way in the 31-3 blowout loss.

Sanders finished 18-of-35 for 177 yards, was sacked five times, and threw three interceptions, facing constant pressure all day. The Bears also shut down running back Quinshon Judkins, holding him to just 21 yards on 12 carries.

The Browns managed only nine first downs and converted just 4-of-14 on third downs.

After the game, fans were quick to share their thoughts on Sanders’ performance in the loss.

Shedeur Sanders vs the Bears: 18/35

177 yards

0 TDs

3 INTs

5 sacks How would you grade his day? pic.twitter.com/i6HECKVL2D — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 14, 2025

“His offensive line – F- His receivers that aren’t Fannin or Bond – D His coaching – F Run game – F,” one fan said.

“D+ This was a tough outing & it started from the very beginning. Team penalties, a shoddy oline, and two poor throws from Sanders; and yet, his saving grace were two to three beautifully thrown balls this game. He needs to bounce back if he wants to be the guy moving forward,” another fan commented.

“I give him a D. 3rd string oline, wr handed an interception to the DB. 2 interceptions are square on him. But they ran 10x for 18 yards… no QB can deal with that especially a rookie. that’s insane and he too tons of hits and rifled the ball in the WR hands. cle needs a line,” another fan said.

“As an objective Shedeur supporter, I’d give my guy a D. Big pass play ability but 2 of those INTs were on him. I would’ve bumped it to a C- if Jeudy was able to bring in the TD but.. We shake it off! On to next week!!” another fan said.

All things considered, it’s difficult to fairly evaluate Sanders under the conditions he faced on Sunday. The Browns are playing with essentially a backup offensive line due to injuries, have limited talent at wide receiver, and continue to struggle with discipline and penalties.

Still, with only three games left for Sanders to prove he can lead the team in 2026, time is running out.

He will have to show the Browns something quick because the 2026 NFL draft is approaching quickly.

