Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans Grade Shedeur Sanders’ Performance After Sunday’s Loss

Fans Grade Shedeur Sanders’ Performance After Sunday’s Loss

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Fans Grade Shedeur Sanders’ Performance After Sunday’s Loss
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders entered Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears hoping to prove he could be the franchise quarterback the Browns have been searching for. Unfortunately, nothing went his way in the 31-3 blowout loss.

Sanders finished 18-of-35 for 177 yards, was sacked five times, and threw three interceptions, facing constant pressure all day. The Bears also shut down running back Quinshon Judkins, holding him to just 21 yards on 12 carries.

The Browns managed only nine first downs and converted just 4-of-14 on third downs.

After the game, fans were quick to share their thoughts on Sanders’ performance in the loss.

“His offensive line – F- His receivers that aren’t Fannin or Bond – D His coaching – F Run game – F,” one fan said.

“D+  This was a tough outing & it started from the very beginning. Team penalties, a shoddy oline, and two poor throws from Sanders; and yet, his saving grace were two to three beautifully thrown balls this game. He needs to bounce back if he wants to be the guy moving forward,” another fan commented.

“I give him a D. 3rd string oline, wr handed an interception to the DB. 2 interceptions are square on him. But they ran 10x for 18 yards… no QB can deal with that especially a rookie. that’s insane and he too tons of hits and rifled the ball in the WR hands. cle needs a line,” another fan said.

“As an objective Shedeur supporter, I’d give my guy a D. Big pass play ability but 2 of those INTs were on him. I would’ve bumped it to a C- if Jeudy was able to bring in the TD but.. We shake it off! On to next week!!” another fan said.

 

All things considered, it’s difficult to fairly evaluate Sanders under the conditions he faced on Sunday. The Browns are playing with essentially a backup offensive line due to injuries, have limited talent at wide receiver, and continue to struggle with discipline and penalties.

Still, with only three games left for Sanders to prove he can lead the team in 2026, time is running out.

He will have to show the Browns something quick because the 2026 NFL draft is approaching quickly.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Had Familiar Response After Blowout Loss To Bears
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Deion Sanders Sends Message After Browns Loss On Sunday
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Myles Garrett Delivers Powerful Message After Sunday’s Loss To Bears
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Shedeur Sanders Has Honest Admission About His Performance On Sunday
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears and Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns meet after the Bears beat the Browns 31-3 on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kevin Stefanski Addresses Special Teams Failures After Sunday’s Loss
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois
Kevin Stefanski Had Familiar Response After Blowout Loss To Bears
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns is sacked during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Fans React To Browns’ 31-3 Blowout Loss To Bears
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation