Friday, December 12, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Is Facing A Defining Stretch In Final 4 Games

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

 

Once again, the Cleveland Browns had to go with multiple starting quarterbacks this season. As such, it’s not a surprise to see them sitting on another three-win campaign.

Nevertheless, for the first time in a while, it feels like the Browns have a chance at finding a long-term solution. Shedeur Sanders might play well enough to earn the benefit of the doubt for 2026.

According to team insider Mary Kay Cabot, Sanders’ final four games this season will have a major impact on his future.

“Shedeur Sanders now knows he has four more chances to prove to the Browns he’s their starter for 2026, and that they don’t have to draft Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, Dante Moore or another top QB in the ’26 class. He also knows that his future here is tied, in part, to whether or not he lands the starting job, beginning with his fourth start on Sunday vs. the 9-4 Bears,” Cabot said.

The 2026 quarterback class isn’t particularly impressive, and that could favor Sanders. Fernando Mendoza is a good prospect, but he may not be worth trading two first-round picks to move up. Dante Moore has elite physical traits, but he may not be NFL-ready, and Ty Simpson is a bit of a toss-up.

That should buy Shedeur some time. He may be good enough to be a bridge starter in 2026, and if he continues to grow and develop, he may even get the nod to be the starter beyond that.

For that to happen, he has to ace his next four tests.

And even if the team goes 0-4 in this final stretch, it’ll be all about his development and how he handles himself on the field.

