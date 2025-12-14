Browns Nation

Sunday, December 14, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Had Familiar Response After Blowout Loss To Bears

Jimmy Swartz
By
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were embarrassed in all three phases of the game on Sunday, falling 31-3 to the Chicago Bears. The game mirrored much of what fans have seen all season: giving up big plays on special teams, struggling to move the ball on offense, and committing frustrating penalties and turnovers.

However, a worrying trend is emerging on the defensive side of the ball. Once among the NFL’s best units, the Browns have now given up at least 26 points in three consecutive games and have struggled to contain the run, allowing 142 total rushing yards on Sunday.

Injuries may be part of the problem, but it’s also clear that the Browns have been outcoached in many of these games.  The performance also highlighted why Ben Johnson seems to have this Bears team moving in the right direction.

When asked about the blowout, head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a familiar response for Browns fans:

“Credit the Bears. We didn’t play well enough or coach well enough today.” Stefanski said.

This has become the most common phrase from Stefanski after a loss during his tenure. Yet, it’s been heard so often that wins and losses no longer seem to reflect any meaningful coaching adjustments.

Many analysts and insiders believe Stefanski should get another chance with the Browns in 2026. Still, after so much losing, it’s fair to question whether his voice is being heard strongly enough within the organization.

Sometimes, a new voice can be the best direction for a team, and owner Jimmy Haslam will certainly have a major decision to make this offseason.

