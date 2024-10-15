Browns Nation

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Fans React To Amari Cooper Trade

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 02: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The NFL received a jolt Tuesday afternoon as news of the Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade Amari Cooper made headlines across the media landscape.

Buffalo agreed to a deal for Cooper, sending a third-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round selection in 2026 to the Browns in exchange for Cooper and a sixth-round pick in 2025.

While the Browns flirted with the notion of trading Cooper – who turned 30 years old this summer – for a younger receiver, Cleveland never pulled the trigger on a move this offseason.

That’s what caught some Browns’ fans off-guard with the news on Tuesday.

On X, Cleveland fans took to the platform to announce their frustrations about the implications of this move.

X user Alex M wrote what many fans are thinking, suggesting the Browns “gave him away for nothing.”

The X user added that benching quarterback Deshaun Watson and subbing in Deshaun Watson would have been their preferred move.

“I wish they would have kept him and started Winston,” the user wrote, adding, “Maybe Cooper and Winston could had scored some touchdowns.”

X user Dr.sports believes that the Browns are in rebuilding mode now with the trade.

“And the season punt is official! We are going for 1-16,” the user wrote.

Other fans’ reactions were to express sadness that Cooper – a veteran many heralded as an ultimate professional – was shipped to another franchise.

Cleveland’s offense has been one of the worst in the NFL through the first six games.

The Browns have not yet scored 20 points in a single contest, setting a futility mark in the NFL that hasn’t been matched in the past 10 years.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

