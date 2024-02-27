Fans React To Brian Hoyer’s Comments About Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel was supposed to be the new face of the Cleveland Browns, but that never worked out.

Manziel’s off-field issues caught up with him almost as soon as he turned pro, and he was never able to shake them off.

Fast forward to today, and he’s taken ownership of his mistakes and shortcomings.

He has admitted that he abused alcohol and weed and his work ethic wasn’t the best, stating that he didn’t know best and revealing he struggled with depression and impostor syndrome.

Nonetheless, he also pointed the finger at those who didn’t exactly make things easy for him.

Notably, that includes former Browns signal-caller Brian Hoyer, who he accused of bullying him in the quarterback room every time he asked a question.

It reached a point where Manziel said he simply stopped asking questions, which obviously hampered his development.

Hoyer, however, has recently denied this and claimed that he was just trying to be competitive (via Good Morning Football on Twitter).

Johnny Manziel recently spoke on his rookie season with the Browns saying "The QB room was not a home for be because of Brian Hoyer."@bhoyer7 responds ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/74WZwrYQIg — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 27, 2024

Needless to say, that prompted some mixed reactions on social media, with the fans sharing their thoughts.

Man lying through his face lmfao — Jay (@spades1015) February 27, 2024

Wish another team would have drafted him. Different scenery makes a huge difference! — Benjamin (@benjaminiken) February 27, 2024

Johnny just needs to take accountability. He primarily failed in the league b/c of him. It wasn’t his surroundings, his teammates, his coaches, etc. Sure a better situation could have helped, but based on how he trained, played, prepared, etc. he was going to fail in this league — DRich (@drich318318) February 27, 2024

Maybe because he was going to Vegas wearing a disguise before games and not even opening the playbook — Collin (@CNem0724) February 27, 2024

All those years in new england and hoyer never learned how to be a good teammate from brady lol — TryAgain18 (@alwayshere1888) February 27, 2024

On the one hand, Manziel needed to keep asking questions regardless, and dealing with competition is what professional athletes do.

On the other hand, Cleveland needed to make sure to have the right mentor besides the potential face of the franchise.

Manziel did a lot of questionable things, and he’s the main reason for the way things went south for him.

Even so, it can’t help but feel like he was all alone with the Browns as well, and perhaps things would’ve been different somewhere else.