Brian Hoyer Responds To Johnny Manziel Claims

By

Former Cleveland Browns QBs Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel
Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns hoped Johnny Manziel would be the guy who would take them to the next level.

Manziel never took off, struggling with substance abuse, poor habits, and a questionable work ethic.

He’s been out of the league for quite a while now, and he’s opened up about his days in Cleveland.

In a recent tell-all interview with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, he acknowledged that he didn’t feel welcome in the Browns’ QB room.

Manziel stated that as much as he failed to live up to the task, he didn’t feel welcome there, with former Cleveland QB Brian Hoyer trying to make the most of the edge he had over him and mocking him and ridiculing him every single time he tried to ask a question.

Now, Hoyer has gone on record to deny the story (via Good Morning Football on Twitter).

 

Talking on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football”, Hoyer admitted that he felt like he had an opportunity to start for his hometown team, so he was obviously just trying to be competitive.

He claimed he doesn’t remember things going the way Manziel recently described them.

Manziel is finally taking accountability for the things he did wrong, but it seems like he was never put in a favorable situation, either.

One cannot blame a player for being competitive, but perhaps the Browns’ coaching staff could’ve done a little more to help the potential face of the franchise.

