Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 17, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To Browns’ Blowout Loss To Saints

Fans React To Browns’ Blowout Loss To Saints

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 

The Browns traveled to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday, and Cleveland allowed the Saints to score three fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 35-14 defeat.

Cleveland had a huge day from veteran quarterback Jameis Winston in his homecoming game, passing for 395 yards on a 30-for-46 passing performance, throwing two touchdowns in the process.

Fans were mixed on their reactions after the game, especially once the final buzzer sounded in this contest.

Cleveland fans were upset over the team’s performance.

The X account CleavelandOHIO shared his thoughts, noting that “Completely tearing things down will put us way off schedule” on being competitive in the near future.

The X account Bill Wills was quick to point out what he expected to hear from the Browns head coach – Kevin Stefanski – following the contest.

Other fans were quick to come to Stefanski’s defense.

Offensively, the Browns had the best performance in terms of offensive yards gained this season, finishing the contest with 443 total yards.

In addition to Winston’s big game, the Browns had 66 rushing yards on the afternoon.

Defensively, the Browns were at their worst this season to a team missing several key players.

The Saints scored 35 points – the most points allowed by the Browns this season.

Additionally, the 473 yards allowed was the largest figure by a Cleveland defense in 2024.

The Browns return home in a quick turnaround this weekend, playing hosts to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

NEXT:  Browns Insider Makes Prediction About Bailey Zappe
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation