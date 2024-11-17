Fans React To Browns’ Blowout Loss To Saints

The Browns traveled to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday, and Cleveland allowed the Saints to score three fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 35-14 defeat.

Cleveland had a huge day from veteran quarterback Jameis Winston in his homecoming game, passing for 395 yards on a 30-for-46 passing performance, throwing two touchdowns in the process.

Fans were mixed on their reactions after the game, especially once the final buzzer sounded in this contest.

Cleveland fans were upset over the team’s performance.

The X account CleavelandOHIO shared his thoughts, noting that “Completely tearing things down will put us way off schedule” on being competitive in the near future.

Bad year. Tweak things and run it back next year. Completely tearing things down will put us way off schedule. #Browns — Johnny Cleaveland (@CleavelandOHIO) November 17, 2024

The X account Bill Wills was quick to point out what he expected to hear from the Browns head coach – Kevin Stefanski – following the contest.

“We can’t make those kind of mistakes”

“We need to play better and coach better”

“We will fix it”

“Mary K I’ll have to look at the tape”

Things we will hear at Coach Stefanski post game presser…#Browns — Bill Wills (@billwillswtam) November 17, 2024

Other fans were quick to come to Stefanski’s defense.

I don’t know what the solution is for this Cleveland #Browns team, but I’m positive it doesn’t include firing Kevin Stefanski. — Christian Riley (@CRileyCLE) November 17, 2024

I still think it would be idiotic to fire Stefanski, who would instantly become one of the top head coaching candidates in the league. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 17, 2024

Doresy needs to be fired now and let Stefanski call the plays and get beck to something that looks like Cleveland Football from last year. That was embarrassing. — John Gelsinger (@JGelsinger) November 17, 2024

Offensively, the Browns had the best performance in terms of offensive yards gained this season, finishing the contest with 443 total yards.

In addition to Winston’s big game, the Browns had 66 rushing yards on the afternoon.

Defensively, the Browns were at their worst this season to a team missing several key players.

The Saints scored 35 points – the most points allowed by the Browns this season.

Additionally, the 473 yards allowed was the largest figure by a Cleveland defense in 2024.

The Browns return home in a quick turnaround this weekend, playing hosts to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

