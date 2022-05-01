Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns’ Day 3 Of NFL Draft

By

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

The 2022 NFL Draft is now history, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns fans from talking about how the team fared for months.

The Browns drafted nine players during the three-day draft event.

Here are some of the initial thoughts shared on social media about the Browns’ 2022 draft class.

 

Fans Were Happy

Whereas there was confusion and concern about the Browns’ earlier selections, many felt the team finished strong with quality players in the later rounds.

Ed_in_Columbus feels good about the Browns’ draft weekend additions.

He clearly approves of the Perrion Winfrey and Michael Woods II selections as he has hashtagged both of them.

If any were unsure about Winfrey, his post-draft press conference won over fans with his high energy and memorable one-liner.

Winfrey said:

“I’m a Dawg because my parents were both dogs when I was conceived.”

Browns fans like Vintage Browns that are hungry for a franchise kicker since arguably the last one was Phil Dawson a decade ago were happy about the Cade York addition.

 

What Does It Mean?

The draft hype is exciting and entertaining because fans see lives change for these college players getting their first big break into the NFL.

But there is a lot of work to come, and draft grades should not be assessed for years down the line.

Sko57 #DFL’s point is well taken and further illustrated by Browns Bot.

More perspective about the Browns’ unique position in this year’s draft is also well noted.

Hank Forrester in Akron wrote:

“People keep forgetting that Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper are a big part of our Draft Class this year.”

2022 is the year that the Browns took a pivotal turn and used trades to get veteran players at the expense of some early-round draft picks.

This formula worked for the 2021 Los Angeles Rams; we’ll see what happens in Cleveland.

