Fans React To Browns’ Day 3 Of NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is now history, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns fans from talking about how the team fared for months.

The Browns drafted nine players during the three-day draft event.

#Browns Official 2022 Draft Class: 68 – Martin Emerson, CB

78 – Alex Wright, DE

99 – David Bell, WR

108 – Perrion Winfrey, DT

124 – Cade York, K

156 – Jerome Ford, RB

202 – Michael Woods II, WR

223 – Isaiah Thomas, DE

246 – Dawson Deaton, C#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ipsF7czQVY — The Hottest Take (@Hottest_TakePod) April 30, 2022

Here are some of the initial thoughts shared on social media about the Browns’ 2022 draft class.

Fans Were Happy

Whereas there was confusion and concern about the Browns’ earlier selections, many felt the team finished strong with quality players in the later rounds.

Ed_in_Columbus feels good about the Browns’ draft weekend additions.

He clearly approves of the Perrion Winfrey and Michael Woods II selections as he has hashtagged both of them.

If any were unsure about Winfrey, his post-draft press conference won over fans with his high energy and memorable one-liner.

Winfrey said:

“I’m a Dawg because my parents were both dogs when I was conceived.”

I’ll defer to the many #Browns beat reporters who have heard countless post-draft pressers with players, but gotta believe Winfrey’s

“I’m a Dawg because my parents were both dogs when I was conceived.” is an all-timer — Mike Bormann (@Chico923TheFan) April 30, 2022

Browns fans like Vintage Browns that are hungry for a franchise kicker since arguably the last one was Phil Dawson a decade ago were happy about the Cade York addition.

Cade York will forever be engrained in my #Browns draft day history.

Thank you AB!! pic.twitter.com/ZGK9AAAtWw — Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) April 30, 2022

What an awesome draft from AB and the #browns man. This is how good teams draft, be happy — JC (@_JCle_) April 30, 2022

What Does It Mean?

The draft hype is exciting and entertaining because fans see lives change for these college players getting their first big break into the NFL.

But there is a lot of work to come, and draft grades should not be assessed for years down the line.

People put way to much emphasis on the draft with these goofy ass grades. You can't grade a teams draft for at least a year or two later. #Browns — Sko57 #D4L (@skoczan75) April 30, 2022

Sko57 #DFL’s point is well taken and further illustrated by Browns Bot.

In 2023, you will LOVE the 2022 #Browns Draft. — Browns Bot 🤖 (@Browns_Bot) April 30, 2022

More perspective about the Browns’ unique position in this year’s draft is also well noted.

I'm fairly content with the #Browns Draft thus far. People keep forgetting that Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper are a big part of our Draft Class this year… — Hank Forrester in Akron 🏆🥇 (@HankF330ToGo) April 30, 2022

Hank Forrester in Akron wrote:

“People keep forgetting that Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper are a big part of our Draft Class this year.”

2022 is the year that the Browns took a pivotal turn and used trades to get veteran players at the expense of some early-round draft picks.

This formula worked for the 2021 Los Angeles Rams; we’ll see what happens in Cleveland.