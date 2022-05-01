Joe Thomas Has Suggestion For A Mayfield Trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s name came up quite often in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Though his draft day was four years removed from this weekend’s festivities, many thought the Browns may trade him during the draft for additional picks.

Once again, the operating theories on Mayfield’s future were debunked.

That means we are now in the space between the draft and OTAs when new trade theories can materialize.

Former Brown and current NFL Network commentator Joe Thomas came up with his own suggestion for Mayfield.

What about Baker Mayfield for Jordan Love straight up?? #Packers #Browns — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 30, 2022

Thomas is suggesting the Browns and Green Bay Packers swap first-round pick quarterbacks with Mayfield taking Jordan Love‘s impossible position behind Aaron Rodgers.

Will Jordan Love be on the Packers after this weekend? pic.twitter.com/NL5Bzk7Pzo — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) April 28, 2022

Is It Crazy?

It sounds crazy, but the 2022 offseason has that vibe so anything is possible.

Even Thomas questioned himself with a follow-up Tweet.

He wrote:

“Ok; probably doesn’t make sense for the Packers…but right now Browns are in a tough spot with Baker. Teams that potentially would let him start or compete to start all seem to have no interest. Only place now could be as a backup for a franchise guy; Tampa, etc”

Are Teams Waiting This Out?

Everyone knows the Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster which is unsustainable.

There are literally some teams right now who have starting QBs that are not better than Baker Mayfield. Let, alone something can always happen in football. #ImJustSaying if it were me, y’all can wait me out. Pull up a rocking chair. ⏳ — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 30, 2022

They also know that Mayfield is the man who will go, and with an $18 million 2022 salary, they are willing to take a wait-and-see approach.

The Browns could eventually be forced to cut him, and his prospects will go up considerably if that happens.

#Browns AB is one of the best GMs in the league IMO. But he really screwed the Baker Mayfield situation up. — Watson Garrett Stefanski Era 🐶 (@MylesOffTheEdge) April 30, 2022

The opposite scenario is that teams have injuries or other quarterback issues that force them to take a harder look at Mayfield.

Right now, there is no sense of urgency so this situation, though uncomfortable for both the Browns and Mayfield, is likely to continue for months.

At some point, something has to give, but it is unfortunate that this has been a prolonged situation for all parties involved.