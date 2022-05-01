Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Thomas Has Suggestion For A Mayfield Trade

Joe Thomas Has Suggestion For A Mayfield Trade

By

Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas addresses the crowd during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s name came up quite often in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Though his draft day was four years removed from this weekend’s festivities, many thought the Browns may trade him during the draft for additional picks.

Once again, the operating theories on Mayfield’s future were debunked.

That means we are now in the space between the draft and OTAs when new trade theories can materialize.

Former Brown and current NFL Network commentator Joe Thomas came up with his own suggestion for Mayfield.

Thomas is suggesting the Browns and Green Bay Packers swap first-round pick quarterbacks with Mayfield taking Jordan Love‘s impossible position behind Aaron Rodgers.

 

Is It Crazy?

It sounds crazy, but the 2022 offseason has that vibe so anything is possible.

Even Thomas questioned himself with a follow-up Tweet.

He wrote:

“Ok; probably doesn’t make sense for the Packers…but right now Browns are in a tough spot with Baker. Teams that potentially would let him start or compete to start all seem to have no interest. Only place now could be as a backup for a franchise guy; Tampa, etc”

 

Are Teams Waiting This Out?

Everyone knows the Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster which is unsustainable.

They also know that Mayfield is the man who will go, and with an $18 million 2022 salary, they are willing to take a wait-and-see approach.

The Browns could eventually be forced to cut him, and his prospects will go up considerably if that happens.

The opposite scenario is that teams have injuries or other quarterback issues that force them to take a harder look at Mayfield.

Right now, there is no sense of urgency so this situation, though uncomfortable for both the Browns and Mayfield, is likely to continue for months.

At some point, something has to give, but it is unfortunate that this has been a prolonged situation for all parties involved.

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/1/22)
NFL Combine
3 Things To Know About New Browns DT Perrion Winfrey
Tulsa v Cincinnati
3 Things To Know About Browns RB Jerome Ford

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/1/22)

No more pages to load