Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Bengals On Sunday

Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season for the Cleveland Browns was another disappointing result for the team as they lost to their AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals 21-14.

While the score looks close at first glance, the truth is the game was never truly that competitive as the team was trailing for double digits most of the afternoon until a touchdown from Jameis Winston late in the fourth quarter.

Winston’s insertion into the game came after Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s lackluster relief appearance for Deshaun Watson who was carted off the field in the first half after going down with an apparent lower-leg injury.

Watson’s injury was immediately speculated to be an Achilles tear, though no conclusive report has surfaced just yet.

Regardless, losing to the Bengals was a tough pill to swallow especially as the game marked the first time Nick Chubb has played since suffering his gruesome knee injury.

Following the loss, fans teed off on the team and its performance via social media.

At 1-6, the team is well on their way to finishing with the worst record in the league which would in turn could force ownership to start looking at major changes.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is one of the best head coaches in the league but even he might be safe if the losing continues this year.

However, the lone bright side is that Winston made the offense look functional in his abbreviated stint on the field so perhaps he can help turn around the Browns’ fortunes the rest of the way.

