Video Shows Deshaun Watson In Tears As He Was Carted Off The Field

The 2024 NFL season has been a nightmare for the Cleveland Browns as their offensive woes continued in their Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns entered the game with some rare positive news as Nick Chubb returned to the field after missing over a year due to his knee injury.

While the Cleveland faithful were ecstatic to see Chubb tote the football again, it was another dreadful day for the offense as Deshaun Watson and company couldn’t get much going against the Cincinnati defense.

Watson actually was solid in the first half, taking the easy throws near the line of scrimmage to keep the team relatively on pace.

However, disaster struck before halftime as Watson crumpled to the ground when he dropped back to pass and immediately reached back for his calf area.

Watson had to be carted off the field and was caught crying on his way back to the locker room via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“Deshaun Watson was in tears as he was carted off the field,” Meirov reported.

Deshaun Watson was in tears as he was carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/hgzpq7QPZq https://t.co/jXW19a3TzK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2024

While no word has officially come out yet, the video seems to indicate a torn Achilles for Watson after a ripple appears to occur up his calf.

Given it was a non-contact injury and Watson reached for the area, it seems likely his season will be over though tests will confirm the diagnosis.

It’s absolutely terrible to see a player go down to something like a torn Achilles and now Watson’s future with the Browns is shrouded in even more doubt.

