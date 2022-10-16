Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Patriots

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It was a hard day to be a Cleveland Browns fan.

There is no way to sugarcoat how bad things went in the Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots.

The 2-4 Browns disappointed in all facets of the game, and fans had plenty of reactions.

Here are the most noteworthy.

 

1. Bill Belichick Prevails

It is ironic that Belichick tied George Halas as the second-winningest coach of all time with a win over the team that fired him.

Dustin Gruss made the following accurate observation:

“Modell may have fired him, but Belichick has owned the #Browns ever since.”

Though the game was close early on, Belichick eventually outschemed the Browns and anticipated their tendencies on both defense and offense.

Meanwhile, he kept the Browns hanging on who the Patriots starting quarterback would be.

He had QB1 Mac Jones travel with the team only to watch rookie QB3 Bailey Zappe dominate the Browns.

Joe Woods did not stand a chance against Belichick’s defensive wits.

 

2. The Browns Coaches Were Roasted

Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making continues to come under scrutiny by fans.

It has gotten to the point that fans are comparing Stefanski with former Browns coaches.

Freddie Kitchens’ name came up on social media after today’s game.

Stefanski has also come under fire for saying the same things after each loss, yet no material changes happen on the field the following week.

Stefanski is being criticized for his playcalling and decision-making.

Some of that centers around his decision to put Nick Chubb on the sidelines and abandon the run game.

To be fair, the run game was not working, and the Browns got behind, but putting Chubb on the sidelines is an advertisement to Belichick that the run game is ostensibly closed for the day.

Perhaps the Browns have reached rock bottom with today’s performance, and something good will emerge from this.

 

